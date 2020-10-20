Key suspect in rape, murder of house help arrested in Ruiru

Detectives have arrested a key suspect involved in the rape and murder of a house help last month at Ruiru’s Membley estate.

36-year-old Levy Abubakara was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives alongside two other suspects 43yr old Zablon Kariuki Maungu and 40yr old David Abungana.

“Detectives based at Ruiru have arrested 36-year-old Levy Abubakara; a suspect of murder, defilement and rape that occurred on 16th October 2020 at Membley area in Ruiru Sub-County,” said the DCI on Twitter.

The suspects were caught on camera breaking into a house where they committed the heinous acts. They also defiled a 12-year-old girl who was in the company of the deceased.

“They tied both their legs and hands with sisal strings before murdering the house girl by stuffing her mouth with socks and strangling her using a cloth”

The three suspects are in police custody awaiting their arraignment in court Wednesday.