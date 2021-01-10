Kiambu Murder: Key suspect provides crucial leads to detectives

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are now piecing together evidence to unravel the brutal murder five members of one family in Kiambu.

The breakthrough was made after a 22-year old man identified as Lawrence Simon Warunge was apprehended in connection with the murder and has since started providing the needed information to the cops. Warunge, according to detectives, so far appears to be the main suspect in the gruesome executions.

Warunge was arrested alongside a woman thought to be his girlfriend on Saturday by sleuths from the DCI at his hideout in Lower Kabete, Kiambu County.

The two are now under police custody.

Warunge led detectives to the spot, a pit latrine, where he disposed suspected murder weapons off alongside other key exhibits in Mai Mahiu.

“The items will be crucial in placing the author of the heinous crime at the centre of the killings,” said DCI Kinoti.

According to the DCI, the recovered items will be subjected to further forensic analysis at the agency’s forensic laboratory to provide a watertight case for the prosecution of the individuals.

Barely a week after the discovery of four bodies of a family killed in cold blood in Kagongo Village in Kiambu County, DCI officers are cracking their heads to resolve the murder that left locals in shock.

Detectives believe the absence of any form of forced entry into the compound of the family shows the killers were well-known to the family whose bodies were found lying inside their home.