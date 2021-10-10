KFC lauds MyMovies.Africa for their ‘Great Night In’ initiative

“The Great Night In” is a monthly initiative by MyMovies.Africa.

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) has shown its commitment to creating a screening culture in the country by partnering with Kenya’s premier Mobile Digital Cinema Extension – MyMovies.Africa™.

KFC, through its Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Owase, said that the Commission was happy with the monthly online watch party, recently launched by MyMovies.Africa™ dubbed ” The Great Night In.”

The initiative by MyMovies.Africa debuted during the company’s 2nd Birthday Celebrations during which they screened the internationally-acclaimed true story of Africa’s first female lacrosse team, from the Rift Valley which documents their Journey across the globe to the 2019 World Championships. The documentary called Sleeping Warrior has received critical acclaim worldwide.

“The Great Night In” will every month highlight Kenyan movies, to encourage a culture of watching Kenya films as a family. The event will take place every last Sunday of the month, and will be hosted on Zoom.

Here’s how it works:-

For each ticket bought using this link, every Household shall receive:

1). Access for one device to the exclusive Zoom hosted watch party, including a meet & greet with the Creators.

2). Free rentals of the same title for re-watching within 7 days, on MyMovies.Africa™.

3). Free lifetime membership to MyMovies.Africa™, via automatic registration with access to another 60+ animations, documentaries, features and shorts from across Africa which you can rent for 7 days or own for life, in 195 Countries & Territories.

Payment is via Safaricom Bonga Points or M-PESA in Kenya and Mastercard, PayPal and Visa worldwide.

The next edition of “The Great Night In” will fall on Halloween, Sunday 31st October 2021, as such MyMovies.Africa™ will be screening the award-winning Kenyan supernatural thriller Kati Kati.