KFC to source potatoes locally

Kentucky Fried Chicken-KFC has started selecting local farmers who will be contracted to supply the farm produce as the fast food restaurant targets to start sourcing potatoes locally.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the contracted farmers will start receiving certified seedlings for the varieties needed by international fast food eatery once the process of selecting farmers is complete.

Kentucky Fried Chicken which has been grappling with challenges in sourcing potatoes from Egypt, has started the process of selecting farmers who will be contracted to grow the potatoes.

The contracted farmers will be supplied with potato seedlings by International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Potato farmers have been told to source for alternative market for their farm produce since only 5 percent of the potatoes will be purchased by fast food joints.

KFC has been hit with a potato shortage as Egypt where it sources frozen potatoes has been grappling with a 15 percent reduction in production as well as increased demand for Egyptian potatoes in Russia.

This coupled with a 30 percent VAT imposed on imported foods during the 2021/2022 budget has seen KFC consider sourcing potatoes locally.