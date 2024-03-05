Following a demand letter issued last week by the Kenya Film and Classification Board to the controversial gospel singer popularly known as Embarambamba, the board has further asked him to remove all offending content from YouTube and other social media platforms.

In a statement issued after the board met with the musician at its headquarters, it said it had “put (him) to task over the use of vulgarity, nudity, indecency, and *violent dancing styles* in his content, specifically in the ‘Niko Uchi’ song, among others.”

“Delete all offensive/indecent content (music videos) uploaded on his YouTube channel and other social media platforms within the remaining two (2) days of the demand notice, failure to which further legal action will be taken against him in line with Cap 222,” one of the instructions from the statement read.

Embarambamba was further asked to submit all his content to the board for review and to acquire a license.

“Submit all his content (music videos) to KFCB for examination and classification for age appropriateness.

“Acquire a filming license from KFCB before embarking on any new productions, and submit the same for classification for age-appropriateness before exhibiting to the public.”

This comes a week after KFCB issued a strongly worded statement on the rise and rampant sharing of explicit content on online platforms.

Taking issue with recent cases including content shared by local artists Chris Embarambamba through his latest “Niko Uchi” and William Getumbe’s“Yesu Ninyandue”, KFCB CEO Nelly Muluka said the freedom of expression would not be tolerated as a catch-all excuse.

The board also shared that Embarambamba was remorseful and willing to adhere to their demands.