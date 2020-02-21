KFCB bans same-sex relationship-themed movie

Written By: Timothy Kipnusu
KFCB bans same sex relationship themed movie
The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has banned a same-sex relationship-themed movie terming it as an affront to the Kenyan constitution.

The film was presented for examination and classification was banned for it is misleading and has deliberate attempt to legalise same-sex marriage which is an affront the Kenyan constitution the film also attempts to introduce children to same-sex relationships through song.

“The film which was presented for examination and classification by Crimson Multimedia Limited has been restricted for its misleading and deliberate attempt to normalize and legalize same-sex marriages, against article 45 of the Kenyan Constitution which defines marriage as the union between two persons of the opposite sex thus outlawing homosexuality,” said KFCB CEO Dr Mutua.

The Kenya Film Classification Board Chief Executive Officer Dr Ezekiel Mutua has issued a stern warning saying those found distributing the movie will not be spared.

“It is against this background that the Board has restricted the said movie. Any attempt to distribute, broadcast, exhibit or possess such restricted material will be met with the full force of the law,” said Dr Ezekiel.

He further said that any distributor found with the content will have their licenses revoked. 

“Any distributor or exhibitor licensed by the board will have their licence revoked if found in breach,” warned the KFCB boss.

Mutua further warned a section of Non-Governmental Organizations that funds the same-sex relationship saying their days are numbered.

 

