KFCB commences crackdown on PSVs exhibiting harmful content

The Kenya film and classification board has embarked on a countrywide crackdown on Public service vehicle operators exposing children to harmful content.

The Board CEO Ezekial Mutua said the move is meant to protect members of the public, particularly children against consuming foul content.

The crackdown he says comes following numerous complaints by commuters against public service vehicles that are exhibiting inappropriate and unrated film content.

Mutua said matatus fitted with screens are considered film exhibitors and will therefore need to obtain a license at Ksh 2,000 per year.

“Illegal exhibition of unlicensed and unrated content by PSVs has been going on in spite of the 2018 statement and consultative meetings held between the board, the Matatu Welfare Association, the Matatu Owners Association and the Association of Bus Owners leadership.” Mutua said.

He said there are rogue drivers and conductors who have defied the board’s regulatory guidelines and have turned their vehicles into discotheques, loudly exhibiting dirty content with impunity and inconveniencing passengers, particularly parents traveling with their children.

According to the board, many PSVs have complied with its regulations by either dismantling the screens in their vehicles or applying the boards classification guidelines to ensure that the content exhibited in their vehicles is suitable for family viewing or listening.

“PSVs are not broadcasters or exhibitors, mounting of screens for entertainment can only be regulated under the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 as the content in public service vehicles is not for personal consumption but rather an exhibition to the public.” He said.

Mutua expressed his gratitude to the Inspector General of police Mr. Hillary Mutyambai and his officers for their support in reinforcing the law.

He singled out PSVs plying Ngong Road, Mombasa Road, Lang’ata, Thika Road and Magadi Road as the most notorious saying the law will soon catch up with them.