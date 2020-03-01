KFCB to roll out mentorship targeting young actors

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education will soon roll out a mentorship programme targeting young actors as part of the ongoing efforts to nurture young talent in the lucrative film sector.

KFCB Executive Director Ezekiel Mutua said the programme, once rolled out will see outstanding drama plays in this year’s national drama festival turned into commercially viable ventures to benefit the youth.

Mutua said that part of the plan is to create a data bank for upcoming young actors while in schools, saying those who will be selected in this year’s drama festival stand a chance to get government support for their acting careers.

“As a regulator, we are doing everything possible to ensure that the film sector opens up more employment opportunities for the youth. Through the Nairobi film Centre and Sinema Mashinani, KFCB is providing opportunities for identifying and nurturing talent,” said Mutua.

“Nairobi Film Centre has become the centre of activities for the creative industry in Kenya and the region. We acquired the facility to provide a platform for our youths to showcase their talents at a convenient & affordable place within the CBD,” he added.

Mutua said the will keenly monitor this year’s annual event at the Coast adding that such measures will help tame the rising moral decay in the society.

In its recent fight against explicit content, KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua further urged local filmmakers to produce content that inspires and motivates the people.

The Kenya National Drama and Film Festival executive secretary James Indimuli said this year’s event will be one of its kind, bringing together about 1,800 primary schools, 1,000 boys secondary and 1,400 girls.

This year’s drama festivals are scheduled to take place next month in Mombasa.