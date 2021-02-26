KFCB, University leaders partner to advocate for clean content, peace

The Kenya Film and Classification Board has embarked on a plan to partner with University student leaders to ensure they advocate for clean content and peace in the grassroots.

KFCB Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua Thursday hinted that the agency would keep a data bank for all university leaders to assist them after campus.

Mutua also challenged the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to partner with University students in a bid to foster peace ahead of the upcoming general elections come 2022.

“We insist that university student leaders play a critical role in shaping the society, and now it’s time we begin the national conversation to have student leaders be involved in key policy formulations so that they can shape the future of youth leadership,” said Mutua.

Mutua made the remarks at the Kenya School of Government KSG in Mombasa after officially closing a three-day training towards countering electoral violence and political intolerance.

Mutua said for sustainable moral values in the society, peace and reconciliation to be realised, it is important that youth are involved in the peacebuilding process in the country.

At the same time, the KFCB CEO warned university students against being used by politicians to instigate chaos. About 70 students from 24 universities were taken through the sensitization workshop held at Kenya School of Government in Mombasa.

University student’s leaders present were from Kenyatta University, Multimedia University, Moi University, Technical University of Mombasa, Nairobi University among other public and private universities in the country.