KFCB wants laws to regulate social media use

The Kenya Film and classification Board is now calling for legislation to regulate the use of social media.

The board’s Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua says social media is a threat to the country’s moral fabric as it negatively influences the youth.

Mutua says he will support a program to promote clean content and artistes who produce content that promotes good moral values.

Mutua is expressing concern over what he says is rising cases of moral decay in the society especially on social media.

The moral Cop urged the national assembly to consider passing a law that regulates the use of social media that will guide artists and not gag media freedom.

Mutua faulted artistes who promote immorality in secular songs. He also hit out at artists who propagate hate and undermine Government work through propaganda and baseless politics.

His sentiments were echoed by Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti who reiterated that the law will help tame social media driven hatred and character assassination.

Among the programs fronted to encourage artists to produce good content include launching of a national clean content ambassadors programme to be hosted next month in Masii, Machakos County, as well as a National Day for Police to appreciate officers who have distinguished service and are working selflessly for the sake of Nation building.