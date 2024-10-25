KFS cadets ready for pass out parade, President Ruto to officiate event

A cohort of 467 Forester Trainees and 102 Inspector Cadets will graduate from the Forest Law Enforcement Academy in Gilgil on Monday, marking a historic milestone for Kenya’s forest conservation efforts.

The pass-out ceremony, to be held on October 28, will be presided over by President William Ruto, underscoring the national importance of forest protection and law enforcement.

In anticipation of the event, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Alex Lemarkoko joined the cadets in their final rehearsals Friday, commending their dedication and progress over the last six months of rigorous paramilitary training.

Lemarkoko praised the instructors, highlighting the Kenya Forest Service’s growth in training its own personnel, a first for the service in terms of a unified program for both technical and security officers.

This year’s training is unique in its integration of both technical forest officers and security personnel, aimed at streamlining command and fostering collaboration in the field.

Addressing the recruits, Lemarkoko reminded them that their recruitment directly responded to President Ruto’s directive to bolster the KFS’s workforce, equipping it to handle Kenya’s growing conservation challenges.

The CCF encouraged the cadets to apply their skills effectively, noting the high bar set by the 2,700 KFS Rangers who graduated in 2023.

He challenged the trainees to emulate and surpass these standards, perfecting their drills and demonstrating the quality of their training at the upcoming ceremony.

As the 569 cadets prepare for their pass-out, this graduation not only enhances Kenya’s commitment to sustainable forest conservation but also strengthens its capacity to protect invaluable forest resources across the country.