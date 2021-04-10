KFS & GSU officers plant 10,000 trees at the recce training camp

The Kenya Forest Service in collaboration with the General Service Unit (GSU) have planted 10,000 indigenous trees at the GSU Recce Camp in Ruiru.

The exercise is part of an ongoing greening program within the Disciplined Services in support of the attainment of 10% tree cover in Kenya.

The activity was presided over by the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Mr. Julius Kamau and the GSU Commandant Mr. Douglas Kanja.

Kamau appreciated the leadership within the different sectors of Government and private stakeholders for supporting KFS efforts through tree growing and urged members of the public to join in the efforts by taking advantage of the ongoing long rains to grow and nurture trees.

He noted that with the current COVID-19 pandemic, environment cleanliness is essential saying the foundation of it lies on the protection of forest resources which support livelihood and also serve in purifying the atmosphere supplying oxygen, needed to sustain life.

“Protection and nurturing of trees is the foundation of a clean environment. We, therefore, need to grow trees across our landscapes, in public forests, community forest lands and also on farmlands,” Kamau noted .

Kamau also appreciated the power of the private sector in seedling generation geared towards sustain afforestation efforts within the country.

He encouraged private nursery owners to register with the Service as it will enable KFS to direct interested stakeholders who wish to acquire good quality certified tree seedlings for planting.

Kamau further noted that the Government’s Multi-agency approach is not only geared towards security concerns within forest jurisdictions but also encompasses tree growing.

The GSU Commandant acknowledged the importance of environment and forest protection during this pandemic period.

Kanja encouraged all National Police Service officers to personally embrace tree planting as a collective responsibility within the Government and the Nation’s population at large.

The exercise attracted Senior Officers from KFS and GSU including the KFS Deputy Commandant Mr. Wilson Leboo, KFS Nairobi Conservancy Regional Commandant Mr. Charles Otieno, and Ruiru Recce Company Commanding Officer Mr. Godhard Kamau among others present.