KFS receives boost after the arrival of MV Safari

Ferry Services at the Likoni channel have received a boost following the arrival of a new Ferry MV Safari.

Kenya Ferry Services Managing Director Bakari Ngowa says the Turkish made vessel was acquired at a cost of Ksh 1.65 billion.

Mv safari which began its voyage 27 days ago arrived at Ganjoni channel in style Saturday evening.

Kenya Ferry Services Managing Director Bakari Ngowa says the modern vessel has a seating capacity of 1359 including 12 special seats for persons with disability and can carry 64 cars.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The vessel will, however, the ferry only one thousand people so as to comply with Ministry of Health guidelines on social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The vessel was expected to arrive on Friday evening but due to high tidal waves in the deep sea, it had to halt its journey and finally arrived on Saturday evening.

MV Safari joins other six ferries operating through the channel and is expected to ease existing challenges faced by the Kenya Ferry Services.

Mv Nyayo which is one of the old ferries is currently under maintenance with MV Harambee set to undergo maintenance works shortly after MV Nyayo is repaired.

Ngowa further said that the Kenya Ferry Services is working on plans to resume Mtongwe ferry services to ease traffic along the Likoni channel which handles over two hundred and forty thousand people every day.