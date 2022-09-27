KFS receives firefighting equipment to support conservation

The Kenya Forest Service has received a consignment of firefighting equipment through its partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)/GEF Project to Support the Conservation and Management of Kirisia/Leroghi forest reserve (91,452 Ha) in Samburu County.

While receiving the equipment from the FAO Ast. Country Representative Hamisi Williams, the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Julius Kamau, lauded the fruitful partnership between KFS and FAO noting that the support was timely as the Service remains alert and prepared for the prolonged hot/dry season when forest fires are most notorious.

He noted that the consignment (comprising; safety vests, helmets, gloves, fire beaters, boots, water hydration packs, overalls, multifunctional wildlife tools and pick axes, and knapsack sprayers) would impact KFS continued protection and conservation of the Kirisia/Leroghi forest ecosystem.

The CCF recounted the gains made through the partnership, where over 30,000 Ha of the forest, that was previously encroached and degraded was reclaimed following intense sensitization that led to the voluntary vacation of communities who had illegally encroached on the forest.

These communities were supported in the process and furthermore, through capacity building to establish income-generating activities (private tree nurseries, apiaries, and employment of community scouts) to enhance livelihood. The forest adjacent communities, also formed a Community Forest

Association (Naramat CFA) which now compliments the Service in conserving the forest through tree planting and scouting, while still benefiting from the forest through non-extractive user rights.

The CCF also highlighted the benefits gained from the conservation efforts exhibited through the increase of water levels emanating from the forest catchment as well as the resurgence of wildlife in previously degraded areas of the forest.

While projecting more support from the project to the Service, which includes the acquisition of two (2) unmanned aerial vehicles/surveillance drones, Mr. Kamau called for more partners on board including the County Government of Samburu, to support communities in establishing ecotourism facilities for management sustainability of the forest for all.

Mr. Hamisi, on his part, noted that through the partnership two security watch-towers have already been installed aiding in the surveillance and early detection of forest fires in the ASAL county.

Furthermore, the project has also supported the establishment of two outposts within the forest in Naramat and Nkaaro to enhance forest protection, by working jointly with community scouts.

The handover was witnessed by Senior officials from the Kenya Forest Service including Mr. Peter Waweru (Senior Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests), Mr. Alex Lemarkoko (Deputy CCF Forest Security & Protection), and Ms. Ann Itubo (Head PFM & FAO/GEF Project Focal Point) among other department representatives.