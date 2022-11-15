KFS steps up tree planting drive countrywide

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has intensified tree planting activities across the counties.

The initiative is aimed at supporting efforts to tackle climate change. This is also in line with President William Ruto’s plan to increase the country’s forest cover 30pc by 2032.

The Service in conjunction with educational institutions has planted 650 seedlings in schools together with students and the local communities.

In Mwingi Subcounty, 300 seedlings were planted in collaboration with Wikwatyo Community Self Help Group at Museo Catholic Church.

In Tharaka Nithi County, 600 seedlings were planted in Maara and Tharaka South sub-counties. The exercise was led by KFS and partner agencies Upper Tana Natural Resource Management Project.

In Nyanza Conservancy 1000 seedlings were planted in Bobasi Sub-county supported by the Green Zones Development Support Project Phase II.

Another 4,000 seedlings were planted in Bomachoge Kisii County by the local communities and students from Sameta High School.

In his national address during Mashujaa Day celebrations, Ruto emphasized the importance of tackling climate change given its impact on the country’s food security and development.

Ruto also announced that he will be inaugurating the Climate Change Control Council which is set to steer Kenya’s climate action through stakeholder engagements coordinated by the presidency, as required by the Climate Change Act of 2016.

