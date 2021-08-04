Khaligraph announces top 20 finalists of the Odinare challenge

The 20 were chosen from 7,000 participants

Award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones has announced the top 20 finalists of the Odinare challenge, an online rap competition, funded by the rapper and the Kenyan betting company OdiBets. Contestants were asked to rap to a beat and hook that was uploaded to Jones’ channel. Of the 7,000 participants who did the challenge and uploaded their videos, only 20 have made the cut.

While announcing the winners Khaligraph encouraged those who didn’t make the cut. “Everybody who took part in the challenge you went out of your way, recorded videos using your phone, some even went to the studio, some went and did proper visuals for the song; we don’t take that for granted all the efforts are highly appreciated. Today as I shortlist the 20 names I want to let you know that even if I don’t mention your name that doesn’t mean that you guys are not good,” the rapper said.

Unfortunately, for all the underage participants, according to the competition’s regulations, only participants of 18 or above could qualify.

The 20 now move into the second phase of the competition. The 3 top winners will each receive a cash prize of KSh. 1,000,000, KSh. 500,000 and KSh. 300,000 respectively, a record deal with Blu Ink Corp and the best of the three will have the opportunity to feature the BET nominee on a song of their choice.

Watch the announcement here.