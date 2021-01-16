Featuring “Ginger” by WizKid and Burna Boy

The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.

This week, we’re excited for the collaboration between Khaligraph and Sarkodie and Sia and Burn Boy’s collabo.

Internationally, Zayn just dropped his new album Nobody is listening and Selena Gomez makes a comeback with her new Spanish song “De Una Vez.”

Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Bensoul featuring Mejja – Nairobi

Otile Brown feat Ali Kiba – In Love

Khaligraph Jones feat Sarkodie – Wavy

WizKid feat Burna Boy – Ginger

Stamina, Jay feat One Six – Baba

Band Beca – Watch your mouth

Sia feat Burna Boy – Hey Love

Jennifer Lopez – In the Morning

Selena Gomez – De Una Vez

Zayn – Sweat

Juice Wrld feat Young Thug – Bad Boy

Kenrazy feat Sciva – Jiombee

