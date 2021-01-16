Featuring “Ginger” by WizKid and Burna Boy
The weekend is always a great time to load up on new music from Kenya and around the world. We’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should definitely check out.
This week, we’re excited for the collaboration between Khaligraph and Sarkodie and Sia and Burn Boy’s collabo.
Internationally, Zayn just dropped his new album Nobody is listening and Selena Gomez makes a comeback with her new Spanish song “De Una Vez.”
Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Bensoul featuring Mejja – Nairobi
Otile Brown feat Ali Kiba – In Love
Khaligraph Jones feat Sarkodie – Wavy
WizKid feat Burna Boy – Ginger
Stamina, Jay feat One Six – Baba
Band Beca – Watch your mouth
Sia feat Burna Boy – Hey Love
Jennifer Lopez – In the Morning
Selena Gomez – De Una Vez
Zayn – Sweat
Juice Wrld feat Young Thug – Bad Boy
Kenrazy feat Sciva – Jiombee