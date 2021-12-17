Khaligraph, Diamond, Chiwawa top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Je, Unanifikiria” by Bahati, Otile Brown.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, Bensoul finally released his collaboration with Matata. Bensoul had said during his interview with Shiksha on Easy Friday earlier this year, that he would like to collaborate with the Kenyan band based in Norway.

Additionally, this week we also feature Khaligraph Jones who has released a new song, this time a collaboration featuring some big names in hip-hop. The new song “Papa Wemba” is of course named after the late Lingala legend. The song becomes the second time Jones and Chiwawa have collaborated.

Internationally, Roddy Rich is back with a new album out today, December 17, on all streaming platforms. The new album called Live Life Fast includes features from Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Baby.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Matata feat Bensoul – Matata

Burna Boy feat Wizkid – B. D’or

Jua Cali, Femi One, Simple Boy, Maandy, Zzero, Mbogi Genje, Benzema, Parroty, Odi – Kenya One Tribe

Hamo Prof feat Christar Bingwa – Jela

Roddy Rich – 25 Million

Khaligraph Jones, UB, V6, Kenrazy, Zakah, Gaza, Agano, Chiwawa – Papa Wemba

Tierra Whack – Heaven

Bobby Shmurda feat Quavo, Rowdy Rebel – Shmoney

Fetty Wap – Got a bag

Diamond Platnumz – Unachezaje

Mabantu feat Harmonize – Utamu (Remix)