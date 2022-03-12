Khaligraph Jones, Bahati, and Megan top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Woman” by Bridget Blue.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, Khaligraph Jones dropped his highly anticipated album called Invisible Currency. The album released this week features 17 songs including collaborations with Dax, Adasa, Prince Indah, Blackway, Mejja, Ali Kiba, Kev the Topic, Scar Mkadinali, Xenia Manasseh and more with an average run time of 1 hour.

The album praised by Jones as a game-changer was initially only available to stream on Boomplay. Ahead of the release Jones said, “Listen, we are going to be raising the bar. We are going to be doing the unimaginable. Everything about this album is super historic.” His collaboration with Dax, “Hiroshima” has been trending since its release and makes the list this week.

Additionally, Bahati makes the list this week with his song “Fire” featuring former Prime Minister and 2022 presidential aspirant Raila Odinga.

Internationally, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are on the spot this week for their collaboration “Sweetest Pie”. Many, creeped out by the video, have said that the music video contains symbolism related to devil worship. However, Stallion has defended her art saying she loves horror films which inspired the music video.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Megan Thee Stallion feat Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Bahati – Fire

Khaligraph Jones feat Dax – Hiroshima

Diamond – Nawaza

Wakuu feat Wakadinali – That’s not me

Rema feat AJ Tracey – FYN

The Chainsmokers – iPad

Lil Durk – Golden Child

Mbithi feat Brandy Maina – Scenario

Dyana Cods – Raha za Dunia

Buruklyn Boyz feat Mr Right – Arch her Back

Mbogi Genje feat Kingpheezle – Down Low

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO4OggocEaA&ab_channel=KingpheezleOfficial

Benachi – Moyo

Seroney – Summertime

James Arthur feat Josh Franceschi – Mercy