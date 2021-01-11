The OG reacted live to the track on his Instagram handle

Khaligraph Jones’ collaboration with Ghanian rapper Sarkodie is finally out on YouTube. The song called “Wavy” is the rapper’s first track of 2021. Jones took to IG to react and talk about the track live on his platform during which he spoke about how the song was “recorded sometime back” and was supposed to be released last year but was delayed due to the global pandemic.

It’s prudent to note that both Jones and Sarkodie have been teasing the track for over two years on social media.

He also went ahead to thank his fans across Africa for tuning into the jam which already has over 60,000 views on YouTube.

Jones was nominated for a BET award last year but lost to the UK’s Stormzy.

