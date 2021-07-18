Khaligraph Jones sponsors online competition for upcoming artists

Jones has pledged KSh. 500,000 toward the competition.

Award-winning Kenyan rapper will be running a competition over the next two weeks beginning Monday. The goal of the competition is to uplift the Kenyan creative industry amid the controversial claims made by KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua.

In a lengthy Instagram video, the OG said, “It is always a habit to clown Kenyan artists. You rarely see people give credit. Every time you hear people talking about Kenyan artists, it is always to demean and degrade them. That is why I am here today.”

While pledging KSh. 500,000 toward the competition, the rapper said he will hand out KSh. 10,000 daily and offer a chance for three upcoming artists to join his record label Blu Ink Corp for a one-time record contract. The winner will also have the opportunity to feature the BET nominee on a song of their choice.

Jones hopes that the competition will motivate and encourage upcoming artists to continue pushing for their dreams.

More details about the competition will be revealed tomorrow.