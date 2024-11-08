Infinix proudly announced its new Brand Ambassadors on November 7, renowned Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones and Ssaru for their latest device series.

The new smartphone lineup, HOT 50 Pro+ series, has a themed musical experience, featuring ultra-slim and ultra-durable smartphones, tailored to meet the needs of today’s youth.

This collaboration aligns with Infinix’s mission to empower the young generation, fostering musical connections through accessible technology that enables them to connect, create, and explore.

“Music has the power to unite and inspire. By collaborating with artists who resonate with our values, we are not just communicating the innovation of Infinix products; we are empowering the young generation through creativity.” Michael Zeng, Brand Manager of Infinix Kenya.

Youth and creativity have been ingrained in the spirit of Infinix since the launch of its first smartphones in Kenya.

With a commitment to providing Kenya’s young generation with an advanced smartphone experience at an accessible price, this partnership comes at the perfect time.

Infinix is thrilled to welcome these two vibrant and fashionable stars to the team as they all strive to deliver an exceptional experience with a HOT 50 Pro+ Series jingle for the Infinix consumers.

With its catchy beats and relatable lyrics, the music is poised to become a cultural phenomenon, encouraging fans to share their own experiences and stories with Infinix.

As a leading smartphone provider, Infinix understands that blending technology with youthful energy is essential for its users.

The all-new Infinix HOT 50 Pro+ embodies this philosophy, featuring a cutting-edge sleek 6.88mm design and enhanced durability power, setting a perfect choice for the youth.

The new lineup of HOT 50 Pro+ series is now available countrywide in Kenya.