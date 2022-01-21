Bensoul, Bien, Otile, Ssaru top this week’s new music list

Featuring “iffy” by Chris Brown.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, Khaligraph Jones and Nyashinski released their new collaboration “Sifu Bwana” set to drop today, Friday, Jan 21st. This will be the first time Nyashinski and Jones sing on a track together despite the fact that they’ve both appeared in videos together.

Additionally, the Ochungulo Family, the Gengetone group made up of Dmore and Nelly The Goon this week teamed up with Kenyan music veterans Nameless, Wahu, Wyre, Jua Cali and Nyashinski to pay tribute to Esir who would have been 40 this year.

Regionally, this week we also feature Harmonize who teams up with Kenyan superstar Otile Brown for the song “Woman”. The song has spent the week charting the YouTube East African trending list and is currently trending in Kenya at number 1.

Internationally, there’s a slew of new music from Chris Brown, 2Chains, Lana Del Ray, French Montana and many more.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Bensoul feat Bien – Thick Thighs

H_Art the Band – Special Dedication

Khaligraph Jones feat Nyashinski – Sifu Bwana ( Out sometime today)

Otile Brown feat Harmonize – Woman

Nelly the goon, Dmore, Trio Mio, Habib feat Nameless – Bandana ya Esir

Ssaru, Trio Mio feat Timmy Tdat – Kichwa Tu

Charlie Puth – Light Switch

Jux – As long as you know

Marioo -Mi Amour

Nandi feat Bill Nass, Mr Eazi – Party

Brown Mauzo – Naoa

2 Chains feat Moneybagg Yo, Beatking – Pop Music

Rod Wave- Cold December

50 Cent feat Lil Durk, Jeremih -Powder Power Respect

Lana Del Ray – Watercolour Eyes

French Montana feat Moneybagg Yo – FWMGAB

FKA Twigs – Meta Angel

Chepkosgei – Bad News