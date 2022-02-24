Khaligraph pays tribute to South African rapper Riky Rick

The news of his death was confirmed by his family to South African media outlets.

South African rapper and producer Riky Rick has died at the age of 34.

Following the news of his tragic death, Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones joined the world in paying tribute to the rapper calling it “a sad day for African Hip-Hop.” Jones had reached out to Riky in the hopes that they would collaborate on a project.

The statement released to South African media outlets reads, “The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.”

The rapper has recently opened up about his struggle with depression before the news of his untimely death broke.

Tributes continue to pour in from across the world.