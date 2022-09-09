Khaligraph releases freestyle dedicated to President-elect Ruto

“Usiache akemewe,” Khaligraph Jones.

Award-winning Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has released a freestyle rap urging Presiden-elect William Ruto to “protect Raila.”

The 2-minute song called “Usiache Akemewe” congratulates Ruto on his win, pushes for reconciliation and the abandonment of tribalism ahead of the future.

The cypher, solely dedicated to Ruto references the jokes and memes that populated the internet after the supreme court upheld William Ruto’s win and counsels the newly elected president to “change this narrative coz you’ve been through the same.”

Jones has never been one to shy away from controversial topics. In 2020, the BET nominee released what was a Music Copyright Society of Kenya diss track called “Kwendaa” in which he called out the organisation for not supporting or championing the causes of Kenyan artistes.

Most recently, the rapper teamed up with Sauti Sol for their single “In My Head” which was the first single in a series dubbed Tujiangalie aimed at reminding Kenyans to make better and more informed electoral decisions.

President-elect William Ruto is scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday, September 13th.

