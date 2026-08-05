Khawel bows out proudly as he forges ahead

In Eugene Oregon,USA

Kenya’s teenage sensation Louis Khawel missed out on the 100m semifinals after finishing 5th in heat 8 on day one of the 21st World Athletics U-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The 19-year-old from Utawala Sprints Club and younger brother to African U-20 champion Clinton Owatinya, was the first Kenyan athlete to step onto the iconic Hayward Field morning session.

However, a muscle pull prevented him from reaching the semis as he crossed the finish line in 10.51 seconds.

“My target today was to get a P.B. and sail through to the semis, but it didn’t go as planned. This is just the start; I promise to come back stronger,” said Khawel.

The heat was won by American Kayler Brown in 10.19 seconds.