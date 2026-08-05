AthleticsSports

Khawel bows out proudly as he forges ahead

The heat was won by American Kayler Brown in 10.19 seconds.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

In Eugene Oregon,USA

Kenya’s teenage sensation Louis Khawel missed out on the 100m semifinals after finishing 5th in heat 8 on day one of the 21st World Athletics U-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The 19-year-old from Utawala Sprints Club and younger brother to African U-20 champion Clinton Owatinya, was the first Kenyan athlete to step onto the iconic Hayward Field morning session.

However, a muscle pull prevented him from reaching the semis as he crossed the finish line in 10.51 seconds.

“My target today was to get a P.B. and sail through to the semis, but it didn’t go as planned. This is just the start; I promise to come back stronger,” said Khawel.

The heat was won by American Kayler Brown in 10.19 seconds.

Harambee Stars beats Pakistan in Four Nations tournament in Mauritius
Team Kenya targets to excel at Africa Region IV  Championship in Rwanda
Radiant Chebet smashes 5000m World Record to seal Tokyo ticket
FKF PL: KCB target Bandari’s scalp in Mombasa
Rovanperä seeking to defend his WRC Safari title
Gor Mahia crowned FKFPL champions for 21st time, as Shabana survives relegation
Daunting task  for Starlets as Beldine names travelling squad
Hamilton hails ‘really special’ first Ferrari win at China GP sprint
Nairobi City Marathon lived up to the billing of an AIMS race
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Turkana wants refugee burden counted in revenue sharing formula
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Turkana wants refugee burden counted in revenue sharing formula
County News NEWS
US congressman drops re-election bid after investigation finds ‘inappropriate conduct’ with staff
International News
Wetang’ula, MPs sound alarm over rising ethnic rhetoric ahead of 2027 polls
County News NEWS
No Kenyan will be denied emergency care, Ruto says
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Rally

Seb Ogier:I love Kenya and can’t wait for Safari Rally

AFCON 2025Football

Osimhen and Lookman headlines Nigeria’s 28 man AFCON squad

Moroccan heavyweights RS Berkane take on Tanzanian giants Simba SC
Football

Clinical Berkane take two-goal lead in CAF Cup final

RallySports

All set ahead of 37th Rhino Charge in Samburu

Show More