Kenya Healthcare Federation has warned that the outbreaks of new virus infections for which there is no known practical antiviral therapy present a severe threat to public health.

The Private Sector membership-based organization that serves as the Health Sector Board of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance says it is deeply concerned by the Coronavirus (2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease) epidemic.

The federation expressed its solidarity with the Ministry of Health, the global community and the World Health Organization (WHO), who are all actively playing a part in the management of Coronavirus.

“We applaud the Ministry of Health’s efforts in leading the disease surveillance and response strategy and ensuring the safety of Kenyan citizens. As private sector players in the health space, we support and will work collaboratively to align with the Ministry of Health strategy.” KHF CEO Dr. Anastasia Nyalita said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The federation also welcomed the decision taken by the WHO to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern saying the measures taken reflect the serious nature of this public health threat.

The declaration of Coronavirus as an international emergency signals the fundamental need for epidemic preparedness.

KHF has urged Kenyans to understand and follow WHO’s standard hygiene recommendations to reduce exposure to and transmission of illnesses.

The federation said Kenyans should frequently clean their hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, cover their mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue when coughing and sneezing, dispose the tissue immediately and wash their hands.

Kenyans should also avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough and those who have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, should seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider.

This even as the Ministry of Health appealed to the members of the public to remain vigilant & avoid speculation saying the Government is committed to manage the situation.

The ministry assured Kenyans that together with the multi- agency team they will continue to prioritize efforts towards mitigating the evolving situation on Corona virus.