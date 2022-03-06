Khwisero MP defends his development record

Khwisero Member of Parliament Christopher Aseka believes his track record will propel him for re-election during the forthcoming August polls.

Aseka who is seeking to vie for his second term on ODM ticket after ditching ANC early this year to join Azimio la Umoja movement defended his service delivery program saying he has initiated several development initiatives since his election in 2017.

“In the last 3 years, we have managed to connect over 5,000 Khwisero households to electricity. In the same period, our streetlighting program, launched in March 2022, has covered 7 markets with the aim of tapping into multiple benefits of streetlighting.

“This is besides improvement of our school infrastructure and helping our needy pupils and students through awarding of concrete bursary assistance to help them stay in school and concentrate in academics” he said.

The vocal legislator was speaking in Mombasa during the 4th edition of County Gala Awards where he was feted with a certificate and trophy in recognition of his performance and achievements in leadership that ranked him “Best MP in Kakamega County 2022”.

“I thank the great people of Khwisero for the continuous support that enabled me to effectively perform my functions of legislation, representation and oversight.

“With this recognition, I rededicate myself to serving Khwisero residents and together, doing the right things, the right way, let’s continue transforming Khwisero, to uplift our living standards.” he added.

He was one of the Western based lawmakers who abandoned former vice president Musalia Mudavadi after his January ‘earthquake’ announcement.

The influential MP who has been a close ally of Musalia, said the 2022 presidential contest is a two-horse race between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Others who have ditched ANC for DAP-K include MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari),Tindi Mwale(Butere), Peter Nabulindo (Matungu) and Oku Kaunya (Teso North).

DAP-K which is associated with Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa has been reducing the influence of Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford-Kenya which were the major parties in western Kenya after the 2017 General Election.

Mudavadi however has rubbished it as a State sponsored outfit with Bungoma senator Moses Wetang’ula questioning its legality.