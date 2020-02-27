Kiama back ending UoN leadership row

Professor Stephen Kiama will continue to serve as the University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor.

This is after Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha Wednesday withdrew his case against him after the two reached an out of court settlement.

Magoha told the Labour court in Nairobi that he had withdrawn the letter that revoked Professor Kiama’s appointment as head of the institution.

Last month the court allowed CS Magoha and Kiama to negotiate and resolve the leadership crisis at the university.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Magoha further named Isaac Mbeche as acting Vice-Chancellor.

Kiama has been embroiled in a leadership tussle with the Deputy VC for finance Isaac Mbeche, with the latter insisting he was the acting VC of the institution.

On 5th of January through a letter, the University of Nairobi (UoN) Council announced the appointment of Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the institution’s new Vice-Chancellor for a five-year term.

The race for UoN VC’s post had attracted 14 applicants, out of whom only 8 were shortlisted by the Public Service Commission.