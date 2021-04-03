Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange final send-off

The late Kiambaa Member of Parliament Paul Karuga Koinange will be interred at his rural home in Kiambaa Kiambu County Saturday at a private ceremony.

According to the family of the late lawmaker, a funeral service will be held at St. John’s Church, Kiambaa from 11 am.

Koinange’s family noted that the final send-off will be held in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, requiring 50 attendees. “Our family alone has more than 3000 people. People with the blood of senior Chief Koinange. To squeeze from 3000 to get only 20 people to come to the tent can be a very big problem,” Family spokesperson Leonard Karuga said

The situation has prompted the area leadership led by Governor James Nyoro to call on those eager to be part of the ceremony to instead follow the proceedings online.

“It would be the wish of all that we stick to those guidelines. And therefore, if we really respected Paul, we would do what he would have wished is done” Nyoro pleaded

“the message to those who are concerned that they would not be able to follow is that the entire service from the start to the end is going to be televised live” Burial committee chair Peter Mwathi noted.

The family further called on the people of Kiambaa to abide by these directives as issued by the government disclosing that a major memorial service in honor of the fallen second-term legislator will be arranged at a later date.

“The moment the pandemic goes down, and life goes back to near normal, we will have a grant memorial service to be able to accommodate all those who are not able to attend and we will have enough time to eulogize our fallen hero,” Mwathi noted

Koinange succumbed to coronavirus-related complications at the Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday.

Until his demise, the soft-spoken lawmaker served as the Chairperson of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security.

His family, friends, constituents, and colleagues in parliament have eulogized Koinange as a diligent and committed lawmaker who did everything to better their lives of those he represented.