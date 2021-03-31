Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange is dead

Written By: Prudence Wanza

Kiambaa Member of Parliament Paul Koinange is dead.

The MP passed away Wednesday morning at a Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment.

Until his death, Koinange served as the Chairperson of the National Assembly Administration and Security Committee.

Koinange was elected on a jubilee Party ticket and had served as Kiambaa MP since August 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the MP as a keen and steadfast supporter of the country’s peace agenda through the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country.

“Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation,” the President mourned.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has mourned the MP as a humble and and dedicated leader who was committed to his work saying his death was a big blow to the nation.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed also send his condolences to the MP’s family and the constituents of Kiambaa at large.

