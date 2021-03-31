Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange is dead

Kiambaa Member of Parliament Paul Koinange is dead.

The MP passed away Wednesday morning at a Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment.

Until his death, Koinange served as the Chairperson of the National Assembly Administration and Security Committee.

Koinange was elected on a jubilee Party ticket and had served as Kiambaa MP since August 2017.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the MP as a keen and steadfast supporter of the country’s peace agenda through the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country.

“Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation,” the President mourned.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has mourned the MP as a humble and and dedicated leader who was committed to his work saying his death was a big blow to the nation.

It is shocking to hear that my good friend Hon. Paul Koinange is no more. His sudden death is a big blow to the nation because he was a towering patriot. Hon. Koinange was a very humble man and dedicated leader who was committed to his work and the welfare of his people. pic.twitter.com/EIWCW8qsl4 — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) March 31, 2021

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed also send his condolences to the MP’s family and the constituents of Kiambaa at large.

Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of my friend the Hon. Paul Koinange. My condolences to his family and constituents of Kiambaa, the Jubilee Party and the nation he served so diligently. Pole sana kwa familia. @NAssemblyKE pic.twitter.com/FTrhDoh6EI — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) March 31, 2021

Tell Us What You Think