Kiambu CECs accused of sabotage

Kiambu acting Governor James Nyoro has accused some county executive officers of sabotage.

Nyoro threatened to release names of the staff who were allegedly derailing the development agenda of the County.

He said some departments had not spent the money allocated to them that amounted to over 100 million shillings, which have been reverted to the Treasury.

His sentiments were echoed by Kiambu Assembly Majority Leader Gideon Gachara.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said it was useless to pass the Budget for development while the Executive was out to sabotage and derail their work.

Gachara revealed that the fate of Youths, Sports and Communication, CEC will be known by Tuesday next week following the impending impeachment.

A 5 member AdHoc committee that probed him tabled its report to Kiambu Members of County Assembly.

MCAs who held a special sitting to discuss the report maintain they will impeach Wathang’wa as planned.

The plot by the MCAs is contrary to orders by the Employment and Labour Relations court which has barred the removal of the CEC from office.

The Leader of Majority in the Assembly Gideon Gachara denied receiving the court order.

Two weeks ago, 51 out of 92 Kiambu MCAs voted to impeach Wathang’wa following a motion tabled by nominated MCA Margaret Njeri