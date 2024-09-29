Kiambu County commemorates World Clean-up Day 2024

The County Government of Kiambu on Saturday joined the global community in observing the 2024 World Clean Up Day, an initiative that aims to raise awareness on the ongoing waste management crisis in the country and encourages the public to participate in sustainable waste management practices.

The event at Thika Stadium, organized by the Directorate of Environment and Waste Management, centered on the theme “Make Room for Life.” underscoring the county’s dedication to safeguarding natural resources through mindful recycling and responsible waste management practices.

In his speech, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) David Kuria highlighted the pressing need for intervention in the global waste crisis. He pointed out that Kenya produces 22,000 tonnes of waste each day, yet only 38 percent of it is collected, and less than 10 percent is recycled.

“The severe inefficiency in waste collection results in a significant volume of unprocessed waste, which frequently contributes to the emergence of illegal dumpsites or incineration sites, both of which pose serious risks to the environment and public health.”

“The population in our county is expanding rapidly, and failure to prioritize environmental conservation in waste management could jeopardize our health. I encourage everyone to take personal responsibility for keeping our surroundings clean by finding creative solutions for waste management to address climate change.” Said Mr. Kuria.

The event saw participation from several partners, including THIWASCO, Uzuri Institute, Kevian, and Avenue Hospital, who collaborated with local residents to clean various areas of Thika town and clear blocked drains using flushing units. A total of 3 tonnes of solid waste was collected during this initiative.

In the meantime, the county held its monthly clean-up day, enjoying enthusiastic participation from the community across all wards.

World Clean Up Day was officially recognized through resolution 78/122 by the United Nations General Assembly during its seventy-eighth session on December 8, 2023. This initiative aims to foster partnerships to address the challenges of inadequate solid waste management and to promote sustainable development.

On this day, individuals, governments, corporations, and organizations are all invited to engage in cleanup efforts and develop strategies to address mismanaged waste.

According to the 2023 Annual Report, a total of 19.1 million people took part in last year’s global clean-up exercise.