Kiambu County commences vaccination of health workers against Covid-19

Kiambu County has rolled out administration the Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine for its health care workers with calls to those giving the vaccine not to commercialize the exercise.

The vaccination which kicked off at the Thika Level Five Hospital on Monday, targets over 6,000 health care workers from public and private hospitals as well as faith-based health centers.

Kiambu County Health CEC, Joseph Murega said the County has received 13,500 doses of the vaccine and called on the health care workers to take advantage of the opportunity to boost their immunity against Covid-19.

“This is the time we have been waiting for and it is now your time to take the vaccine. We have suffered enough from the virus as front-line workers. It is time to protect yourselves,” he said.

He said Covid-19 cases in the county had slowly gone down since the beginning of the year, but insisted that they were on the rise again, calling for more caution among residents.

Patrick Nyaga, the county’s Health Chief Officer who was among the first to receive the jab expressed relief that he would soon be immune to the virus that has claimed several lives across the world.

An elated Nyaga said the vaccine could not have come at a better time, given the life-threatening situations that they have gone through as front line health care workers.

He stated that he has done more than 10 covid-19 tests, after exposure which came with a lot of fears of contracting the virus.

“After losing several of my colleagues, classmates and close friends to the virus, I have been waiting for the vaccine to set myself free from fears of contracting the disease. I’m now looking forward to May 8, to receive the second jab,” he said.

The County has reported almost 7,000 Covid cases, and has been among the Covid-19 hotspots in the country.

The County lost one of its senior health workers, the Thika Level Five Hospital Deputy Medical Superintended Dr Jacklyn Njoroge to Covid-19 last year.

