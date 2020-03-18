Kiambu county deputy governor nominee vetted

The Kiambu County Deputy Governor nominee Joyce Ngugi has appeared before the Kiambu County Assembly vetting committee to explain why she is best suited for the position.

Ngugi who was interviewed by the panel chaired by Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndicho had a difficult time justifying her academic credentials and professional experience for the post of Deputy Governor.

Kiambu County Assembly Speaker led the interview panel into scrutinizing Ngugi’s academic and professional qualifications.

Ngugi defended her suitability noting she is involved in humanitarian endeavors including rehabilitation of youth addicted to alcohol, drugs and other harmful substances in the region.

She pledged to support area Governor Dr James Nyoro in enhancing service delivery to residents of Kiambu County.