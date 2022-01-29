Kiambu County grants 20% waiver to alcoholic drink retailers

The County Government of Kiambu has granted a 20% waiver of license fees to bars, restaurants and retailers of alcoholic drinks.

Governor Dr James Nyoro revealed this during a meeting with alcohol traders association officials from the 12 sub-counties.

Dr Nyoro said the initiative will cushion traders from the adverse effect occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said the County Government will continue to create a conducive environment for business to thrive.

He however urged the traders to adhere to the COVID– 19 protocols as advised by the Ministry of Health.

Apart from the above waiver, all other alcoholic drinks licenses would be paid in full.

Following the waiver, general retail alcoholic drink license holders operating in town will pay Ksh 48,000 down from Ksh 60,000 while the ones in urban areas will pay ksh 32,000 down from 40,000.

Bars and restaurants in town which would have normally paid Ksh 100,000 will pay Kshs 80,000 while those in urban areas which would have paid Ksh 80,000 will now pay Kshs 64,000.

The hotel alcoholic drink license will cost Ksh 121,600 down from 152,000 while Members Club alcoholic drink license will cost Ksh 128,000 and supermarket or retail chain stores alcoholic drink license costing Ksh 156,000.

The director of alcohol in the county Michael Kang’ethe urged the traders to reciprocate the good gesture by the government by paying their licenses promptly.

Kangethe said new outlets will be inspected adding that the directorate will allocate each ward a day to review new applications for bars.

He said reported cases of extortion by licensing officers will be firmly dealt with.