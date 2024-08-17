Kiambu county government investigates suspected Mpox case

Kiambu County has confirmed reports of a suspected Mpox case.

In a statement on Saturday, the county health CECM Dr Elias Maina said the patient is currently undergoing laboratory investigations and once complete a comprehensive update on the status will be issued.

“The County Government of Kiambu is aware of reports circulating on social media regarding a suspected case of MPOX within the county. We wish to confirm that there is indeed a suspected case, which is currently under thorough laboratory investigation” Maina said.

The county has further assured residents of Kiambu that the Department of Health has activated all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents.

“We are awaiting the official lab results and will provide a comprehensive update as soon as they are available. At this stage, there is no need for alarm. The County Government, through the Department of Health Services, has activated all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents” he assured.

Vaccines

Meanwhile, a Kenyan Company based in Kilifi County is set to launch the first Mpox rapid diagnostic testing kit in Africa.

Addressing journalists during a tour at the Revital Health Care EPZ organized by the Kenya Editors Guild, the facility’s management said the Mpox rapid diagnostic testing kit is expected to play a crucial role in the early detection, quicker diagnosis, and better management of Mpox not only in Kenya but across Africa thus saving lives.

Sales and marketing director at the Revital HealthCare EPZ Roneek Vora revealed that the company is also producing over 20 million end-to-end rapid diagnostic self-test kits every month for various diseases including Malaria, HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B /C and pregnancy rapid test kits which are widely used across Africa and exported to over 50 countries worldwide

He further urged the government to adopt and support the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya initiative in a bid to create employment opportunities.