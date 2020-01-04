Contractors working on the multi-million Juja, Kihara and Kikuyu markets in Kiambu County have until next week to complete the projects or be pushed out.

Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga says the County Development and Implementation Committee will not allow lazy contractors to frustrate government efforts on prompt delivery of projects.

Speaking during a monitoring exercise of the markets, the County Commissioner said they had planned to open the project on Monday with the president gracing the occasion but may be forced to postpone.

The Director, State Department for Housing and Urban Development Benjamin Njenga who is in charge of the construction of the markets in the Metropolis says the contractors are three months behind schedule.

Kihara whose construction started two years ago, at a cost Sh180million is 60 per cent complete.

The Sh200 million Juja market which was commissioned is 83 per cent complete.