Kiambu County sets up Coronavirus isolation centre

Kiambu County Government set up isolation centres, enhanced provision of water in efforts to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The new measures will see the County Government convert the entire first floor of Tigoni hospital into a Coronavirus/Covid-19 isolation unit.

16 days after the first person was reported to have contracted Covid-19 disease in Kenya, County administrations remain on high alert to improve their healthcare system in the event the number of infected persons increases in their respective counties.

In Kiambu, the County administration is set to transform the entire ground floor of Tigoni Hospital into an isolation ward.

The move is aimed at decongesting Kiambu and Thika hospitals and will be equipped with adequate beds to receive any Covid-19 related cases.

At the same time, the county government says they have boosted water provision services following a decision by seven water companies to waive water bill for three months to assist locals in areas experiences water shortage.

Closed markets within the county are also set to resume offering services after public health officials ensure the markets are fumigated and there is a provision of adequate water and soap to ensure proper sanitation.