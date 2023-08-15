Kiambu County to construct 130 modern ECDE centers

Kiambu County Government has embarked on an ambitious project to Construct Modern Centers for the Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE)

The initiative aims to create conducive learning environment among young children in the county.

Speaking during the groundbreaking of 40 EDCE Centers in Kiambu County, Governor Kimani Wamatangi said each centre is designed to accommodate twin classrooms (PP1/PP2), an office in the middle, an ablution block, and a play space for the kids.

In a bid to enhance smooth learning the Governor is committed to build 130 new ECDE centres as part of our first phase, scheduled to be finished by December of this year. and Within the next three years, all 524 of our centres will receive brand-new ECDE classrooms thanks to a program my administration has in place.

The Governor at the Same time urged Parents to desist from being engaged in dirty politics surrounding the ECDE Centers located at Primaries Schools to be supervised by the Headteachers.

He said he will ensure the Kids are well protected saying the Centers are the foundation of Education and he will not allow anyone to mess around.

He further eluded that the County’s feeding Program is a reality saying the Bill has been passed by Kiambu Members of County Assembly.

“All public centers are currently participating in our feeding program for ECDEs, providing kids with three boiled eggs and a bowl of nutrient-rich uji daily,” he said.