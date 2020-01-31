Dr. James Nyoro takes oath of office as Kiambu governor

Dr. James Nyoro has been sworn in as the new governor of Kiambu county.

The event was canceled Thursday after the Judiciary cited unavoidable circumstances and said a new date would be communicated in due course.

Nyoro will officially take over as the Kiambu Governor after the Senate vote on Wednesday upheld Ferdinand Waititu’s impeachment.

A notice in the special issue of the Kenya Gazette and the County Gazette published late Thursday indicated that the event will start at 10am Friday at the County headquarters.

Thursday’s no show prompted a section of Kiambu leaders who had attended Nyoro’s planned swearing-in ceremony to walk to Kiambu Law Courts to protest over the delay.

The leaders, among them Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni wa Muchomba and nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura alleged that the delay was a deliberate move to deny proper representation at the office of the governor.

On Thursday, the High Court declined to stop the swearing in ceremony after Ferdinand Waititu moved to court to challenge his impeachment by the Senate and the planned swearing in of his deputy.

It also declined to issue orders to nullify the Senate’s decision to impeach Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Through a certificate of urgency filed at the constitutional court Waititu sought orders to revoke the decision of the Senate and to stop the swearing in of his Deputy James Nyoro as Kiambu Governor.

Waititu argued that the Senate failed to evaluate the impeachment motion from the County Assembly of Kiambu in December last year that voted to oust him over corruption, abuse of office and conflict of interest charges.

High Court Judge James Makau instead certified the case as urgent and asked Waititu to serve copies of the case documents to the parties by Friday noon before a hearing of the case on Monday.

