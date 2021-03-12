Kiambu derby to highlight round 9 league matches

Gaspo Women will host Thika Queens in a much anticipated Kiambu derby in round 9 of the FKF Women Premier League set to kick off on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The derby is set to be a revenge match for Gaspo Women as they look to overturn a 2-1 loss at the hands of Thika Queens in the round two action.

Thika Queens has maintained a 100% record so far in the league and hopes to keep up the momentum as the league progresses.

Meanwhile, SEP Ladies will be on the road to take on Vihiga Queens at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

Vihiga Queens, in the first leg fixtures, edged SEP Ladies 1-0 played at the K’Otieno Primary School

Round 9 Fixtures

Zone A

Saturday

Makolanders vs Zetech Sparks (Stima Members Club, 11 am)

Kibera Soccer Ladies vs Mathare United Women (Ligi Ndogo grounds, 12 noon)

Zone B

Saturday

Trans Nzoia Falcons vs Wadadia (Kenyatta Stadium, 12 noon)

Eldoret Falcons vs Nakuru West Queens (Eldoret Showground, 12 noon)

Zone A

Sunday

Kayole Starlet vs Ulinzi Starlets (Ligi Ndogo grounds, 11 am)

Gaspo Women vs Thika Queens (Ruiru Ground, 2 pm)

Zone B

Sunday

Vihiga Queens vs SEP Ladies (Mumias Sports Complex, 12 noon)

Oserian Ladies vs Kisumu AllStarlets (Oserian Ground, 12 noon)

