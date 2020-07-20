Kiambu Governor warns contractors over shoddy work

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has warned contractors doing shoddy work in the area that they will face the consequence of the law.

Speaking while launching a 1.8-billion-shilling urban development project in Ngoliba, Nyoro said the people of Kiambu County must demand quality in the utilization of resources and that there will be no room for shortcuts and pilfering of public funds.

The World Bank through the Kenya Urban Support Program has committed a 1.8 billion shilling kitty to be utilized in the upgrade of infrastructure in Kiambu County.

The funds will be spread out in six Kiambu County municipalities among them Ruiru, Kiambu, Karuri, Kikuyu, Ngoliba and Limuru.

Among the projects to be funded in the 2020/21 financial year is the rehabilitation of various dilapidated roads within Thika town, a project that aims to decongest the former industrial hub.