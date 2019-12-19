Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu impeached

Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu has suffered yet another political blow after the regional assembly voted to impeach him.

63 Members at the assembly voted endorsed the motion to remove the embattled governor from office, with 28 MCAs abstaining from the landmark vote.

Waititu whose impeachment must be approved by the Senate, is being accused of abuse of office and gross misconduct among other charges.

The impeachment motion had been moved in protest to what a section of MCAs described as gross misconduct, corruption and abuse of office.

The motion sponsored by Ndenderu ward MCA Solomon Kinuthia and seconded by Cyrus Omondi of Kahawa Wendani laid grounds of gross violation of the constitution, county government Act, public finance management Act and public procurement and disposal act.

The Governor who is currently barred from office is fighting to clear his name in a case where he is accused of illegally awarding tenders amounting to 580 million shillings.

Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu is now expected to notify Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka of Waititu’s impeachment, where the Senate will either hear the charges in plenary or appoint a select committee to hear the matter.

Should the Senate uphold Waititu’s impeachment, then he will become the first governor to bite the dust in the hands of MCAs.

Waititu becomes the second governor to be impeached this year after his Taita Taveta counterpart Granton Samboja.