Kiambu Jubilee officials defend Governor over impeachment claims

Jubilee party officials from Kiambu have defended Governor James Nyoro saying plans by MCAs to impeach him are ill advised and selfish.

The leaders drawn from 12 Sub-Counties instead urged the Ward Reps to focus their energies on rendering services to the people and avoid unnecessary sideshows.

Led by the acting county chairman David Kamau and secretary Mary Kirika, the party officials said Nyoro who has been in office for barely one year and should be given time to finish his term.

They said it is unfortunate that the MCAs have neglected their duties and are only interested on impeachments noting that just recently they wanted to kick out the Speaker Stephen Ndicho.

The party officials, however, pointed out that they will not protect any leader involved in misuse of funds.

A section of MCAs recently dismissed the impeachment claims saying those planning to remove Governor Nyoro from office will be in for a rude shock.

The officials took time to drum up support for BBI hitting out at politicians misleading Kenyans on the contents of the document.