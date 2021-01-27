Kiambu Jubilee officials defend Governor over impeachment claims

Written By: Hunja Macharia/Tommas Kimani

Kiambu Governor Nyoro

Jubilee party officials from Kiambu have defended Governor James Nyoro saying plans by MCAs to impeach him are ill advised and selfish.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The leaders drawn from 12 Sub-Counties instead urged the Ward Reps to focus their energies on rendering services to the people and avoid unnecessary sideshows.

Also Read  Changamwe MP calls on residents to support Referendum Bill 2020

Led by the acting county chairman David Kamau and secretary Mary Kirika, the party officials said Nyoro who has been in office for barely one year and should be given time to finish his term.

They said it is unfortunate that the MCAs have neglected their duties and are only interested on impeachments noting that just recently they wanted to kick out the Speaker Stephen Ndicho.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The party officials, however, pointed out that they will not protect any leader involved in misuse of funds.

Also Read  Mudavadi drums up support for ANC candidate in Matungu

A section of MCAs recently dismissed the impeachment claims saying those planning to remove Governor Nyoro from office will be in for a rude shock.

Also Read  Mutua slams Ruto, Kalonzo over land grabbing blame game

The officials took time to drum up support for BBI hitting out at politicians misleading Kenyans on the contents of the document.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR