Kiambu leaders censure Governor Waititu over poor leadership

Kiambu Political leaders have criticized the County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, over alleged poor leadership and mismanagement of resources.

The leaders’ differences with the Governor came to the fore at a tree planting ceremony in Ruiru dam when Kiambu Women Rep, Gathoni wa Muchomba blamed Governor Waititu for failing to ensure the availability of water and poor road network in Ruiru.

In a separate incident Kiambu township MP, Jude Njomo, also castigated the Governor for watching as funds meant for development are being looted by his government.

Njomo called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Senate to hasten their investigations so that the funds meant for the county can be refunded and put to proper use for the benefit of the people of Kiambu.

However, Governor Waititu has refuted the claims and challenged anyone with evidence of looting to report to the relevant organs.

Still on matters corruption, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will Monday interrogate Chief Officers from Marsabit and Isiolo Counties over irregular hiring of staff as the Commission embarks on addressing the mismanagement of resources by County Governments.

The affected officers from Marsabit have been directed to appear before EACC detectives Benson Emuget and Davis Mutua at the Isiolo EACC offices tomorrow at 8am followed by Isiolo County officials on Tuesday morning.

The two County Governments will, among others issues, explain to the EACC detectives why they employed and created positions for about 800 people comprising political losers, friends and relatives without following normal procedure.

Other counties that are on the EACC radar over irregular recruitment processes and wastage of resources include Busia, Kitui, and Nairobi among others.

The employment through nepotism without regard to qualifications has contributed to the ballooning wage bill in the Counties. EACC Chief Executive Officer, Twalib Mbarak, says investigations will cut across all counties following public outcry.