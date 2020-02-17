Kiambu leaders demand detailed probe into Kahawa MCA death

Kiambu County Leaders are demanding that the Director of Criminal Investigation conducts a thorough probe into the death of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi.

The MCA died last week in India under unclear circumstances.

The leaders are also faulting the Indian government for carrying out a postmortem on his body in the absence of the family.

This comes amid claims of foul play with calls for the members of the county assembly who accompanied him to India to be investigated.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The body of the late MCA arrived in the country on Sunday and was taken to the Lee funeral home.

A somber mood the funeral home on Sunday night when the body of the late Kahawa Wendani Member of County Assembly was brought in the country after his death on Wednesday last week while on an official trip in Mumbai India.

Kiambu governor James Nyoro has cautioned against speculations as police investigate the circumstances leading to his death.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura wants MCA’s who were attending the workshop in India to be questioned.

The late MCA was eulogized as an astute leader who defied ethnic boundaries to be elected in an area largely dominated by the kikuyu community.