Kiambu Leaders want Governor Nyoro to name female Deputy

Kiambu East leaders now want the newly installed Governor James Nyoro to name female Deputy Governor from the region.

The leaders said that besides the female Deputy Governor, Governor Nyoro should also consider one from Kiambu East.

In a press briefing held at a hotel in Juja, Kiambu East Leaders Forum rallied behind the appointment of a female candidate from the region citing such as the surest way to ensure proper representation of all persons at the county leadership.

Some of the individuals eyeing the position of Deputy Governor include former Ruiru MP Esther Gathogo, former Kiambu women representative Ann Nyokabi, Gladys Chania, Esther Wanjiru and David Kariuki alias Gakuyo.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mr Nyoro had been serving in an acting capacity after former Governor Ferdinand Waititu was suspended from office over a corruption case and later impeached by Members of the County Assembly and Senate.

His swearing-in on Friday by High Court Judge John Onyiego at the county headquarters left vacant the position of a deputy governor which he held previously.

During his swearing-in, Governor Nyoro promised to consider gender and regional balance in the appointment of his deputy.