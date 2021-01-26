A Kiambu court has declared the main suspect of the Kiambaa family murder Simon warunge not mentally fit take plea.

According to Reinson Ingonga appearing before chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecution told the court a mental assessment conducted on Monday at Mathari Hospital revealed that Warunge is not mentally fit.

Ingonga applied that they are awarded 30 more days for Warunge to undergo further medical check up before he takes a plea.

The court further freed Lawrence Warunge’s girlfriend Sarah Muthoni.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Warunge and Muthoni had been detained at the Gigiri and Muthaiga Police stations respectively.

The 22-year-old Warunge was accused of killing his five family members in cold-blood.

In a statement to the police, Warunge confessed to having planned the grisly slaughter of his family members three months prior.

He added that he had drawn inspiration from the killer in “Killing Eve”, a TV series.

He went on to state that he had initially planned to kill everyone including his two surviving sisters who are in school, but his plans were foiled when the two returned to school on January 5, the day he allegedly committed the murders.