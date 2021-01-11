Kiambu murder suspect to remain in police custody for 14 more days

The prime suspect in the murder of five family members will be held for 14 more days in police custody to allow detectives continue with their investigations.

Lawrence Simon Warunge, the eldest son to the slain Kiambu couple made a shocking confession to the brutal murder of his four family members and a worker.

He even went ahead to give the chilling details of how he executed the murders saying he was inspired by the British dark comedy-drama spy thriller television series -Killing Eve.

He was arraigned alongside his alleged girlfriend Sarah Muthoni in a Kiambu Court Monday morning.

The Court also allowed police to detain Muthoni for the same period as sleuths continue with investigations.

Warunge will be remanded at Muthaiga while Muthoni will be held at Gigiri respectively.

They are expected to undergo a mental assessment before taking plea.

Warunge, according to detectives, so far appears to be the main suspect in the gruesome executions.

He was arrested alongside a woman thought to be his girlfriend on Saturday by sleuths from the DCI at his hideout in Lower Kabete, Kiambu County.

He led detectives to the spot, a pit latrine, where he disposed of suspected murder weapons alongside other key exhibits in Mai Mahiu.

According to the DCI, the recovered items will be subjected to further forensic analysis at the agency’s forensic laboratory to provide a watertight case for the prosecution of the individuals.

The 23-year-old university IT student who had a strained relationship with his parents said he committed the crime alone, but investigators are still unravelling the mystery behind the gruesome killings.

He told police that his parents were “satanic and killers” hence deserved to die.